Clowning around in Davie

Construction workers came to the aid of a man in Gouverneur, New York, and saved him from a fire. The crew used the bucket of an excavator to lift the man to safety from the second floor of a burning building.
John-Paul Plewa leaves his Rosewood Drive home by kayak to begin his commute to work. More than a week after Hurricane Matthew first hit the area, some residents have managed to stay in their homes despite ongoing flooding.
Hanyer Mosquera, a Colombian soccer player, was arrested after video surfaced showing him punching and kicking his wife. Mosquera, 29, was charged with the crime of "aggravated domestic violence" and remains jailed. The incident has caused outrage throughout Colombia.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy answers questions about an old Facebook photo of him that shows him appearing to grab the breast of a former girlfriend. Republican incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio referenced the photo as a way to attack Murphy during the candidates' first debate on Oct. 17.
When reporters enter campaign rallies for Donald J. Trump, it is increasingly common for his supporters to boo and yell. The Times media critic Jim Rutenberg examines the relationship between the news media and the Republican presidential nominee.
Melania Trump says the 2005 hot mic tape revealed Trump and Billy Bush talking like two teenage boys who 'should behave better,' but that the whole leak was organized from the opposition against her husband. And in his job interview training with Stephen Colbert, President Obama endorses his preferred snack.
The white, four-door Volkswagen came to rest about 75 feet from the 183rd Street intersection in the northbound lane. The front driver and passenger side doors were open and glass covered the road outside the driver’s side. Blood was visible inside the SUV.