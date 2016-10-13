Boat crashes against wall in Miami

In this video from March 2015, a boat driven by Michael Capponi crashes into a wall, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife.
Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature in Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday. He received the prize for “creating new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.” This video shows the moment it was announced and an interview with a member of the prize committee.

‘His Hands Were All Over Me’

Jessica Leeds, a businesswoman at a paper company, was sitting next to Donald J. Trump on a flight to New York in the early 1980s. She told The New York Times that Trump lifted the armrest and began to grope her.

