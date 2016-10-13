Boat crashes against wall in Miami

Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature in Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday. He received the prize for “creating new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.” This video shows the moment it was announced and an interview with a member of the prize committee.
Jessica Leeds, a businesswoman at a paper company, was sitting next to Donald J. Trump on a flight to New York in the early 1980s. She told The New York Times that Trump lifted the armrest and began to grope her.
As the presidential candidates near the homestretch of their campaigns, Hillary Clinton thanked those across the political aisle for their support while Donald Trump attacked her for being all talk and no action. Late night shows with the Bidens also featured a shoutout to Matlock.