As casket arrives at St. Brendan Church, a final goodbye for Jose Fernandez

A train crashed in Hoboken, N.J. during morning rush hour, killing one and injuring dozens of people. Brian Farnham was riding on a different train when the crash occurred. He recorded and talked about what was happening at the scene.
Didik, a baby orangutan rescued by International Animal Rescue (IAR) in June survived surgery to remove a bullet from his shoulder in August. Due to ill health and malnutrition, the team at IAR decided to wait several weeks before removing the bullet that is believed to have injured Didik when his mother was shot dead. Here, he can be seen meeting new friends and trying his hand on the climbing frame.
Without mentioning any names, Michelle Obama rallied Clinton supporters in Philadelphia, Pa. to elect an ‘adult’ to the White House. Meanwhile, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Donald Trump compared the Clinton team to the mob, questioning why team Clinton plead the 5th in they were innocent over the email scandal.