1:29 Zoe is missing! Monkey's owner desperate to get her pet back Pause

1:38 Seminole Tribe announces $1.8 billion expansion plan

4:22 Vibraphonist Gary Burton: 'A gay guy who happens to be a jazz musician'

1:46 Famous Dominican dolls make appearance in Allapattah

7:11 Singing against gun violence - Miami music students' video captures the pain of losing one of their own

1:35 Archbishop Thomas Wenski celebrates Ash Wednesday

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2

2:15 Logan - Official Trailer

2:29 Dreamer delivers democrat's Spanish language response to Trump's address to Congress (In Spanish)